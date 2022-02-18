Car demolishes wall and ends up in front garden in Doncaster road crash
A car demolished a wall and ended up in a front garden after a night time road smash in Doncaster.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 8:23 am
Police were called to Wentworth Road, Wheatley after 9pm last night after a Mercedes collided with a wall near to the junction with Durnford Road.
It is understood no-one was injured in the collision.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details on the incident, which happened a short distance from the nearby Tesco Express store at the junction with Wheatley Hall Road.