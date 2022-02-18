Car demolishes wall and ends up in front garden in Doncaster road crash

Police were called to Wentworth Road, Wheatley after 9pm last night after a Mercedes collided with a wall near to the junction with Durnford Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood no-one was injured in the collision.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details on the incident, which happened a short distance from the nearby Tesco Express store at the junction with Wheatley Hall Road.