Car crashes into new Doncaster city centre shop just days after opening

A car has crashed into a new Doncaster city centre shop – just days after its opening.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Oct 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 17:02 BST
Emergency services were called to St Sepulchre Gate earlier this afternoon following the incident outside Bubl, a new bubble tea shop which only opened for the first time on October 14.

An Audi is understood to have suffered minor damage in the incident at around 1pm.

Sharing details on social media, a spokesman said: “This gentleman decided to be the first customer “drive-thru”

A car crashed into the front of Bubl, a new bubble tea shop in Doncaster city centre.A car crashed into the front of Bubl, a new bubble tea shop in Doncaster city centre.
"However guys we not yet ready for this type of service but taking under consideration.

“Everyone is safe and nobody gets hurt, just Auuuuu-di is a bit confused now.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said no-one was injured in the incident, which caused minor damage to the vehicle and shop front.

The shop serves a wide range of flavoured bubble teas – tea accompanied by chewy tapioca balls known as "boba" or "pearls.”

