Car crashes into new Doncaster city centre shop just days after opening

A car has crashed into a new Doncaster city centre shop – just days after its opening.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to St Sepulchre Gate earlier this afternoon following the incident outside Bubl, a new bubble tea shop which only opened for the first time on October 14.

An Audi is understood to have suffered minor damage in the incident at around 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing details on social media, a spokesman said: “This gentleman decided to be the first customer “drive-thru”

A car crashed into the front of Bubl, a new bubble tea shop in Doncaster city centre.

"However guys we not yet ready for this type of service but taking under consideration.

“Everyone is safe and nobody gets hurt, just Auuuuu-di is a bit confused now.”

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said no-one was injured in the incident, which caused minor damage to the vehicle and shop front.