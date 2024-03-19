Car accidentally on fire, attended by Doncaster firefighters late last night
Firefighters attended three fires overnight between Monday March 18 and Tuesday March 19.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving a bin at 7.15pm last night on Balk Lane, Woodlands. The crew came away at 7.25pm.
Firefighters from Cudworth station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 10.30pm on Clayfield View, Mexborough. The crew came away at 11.10pm.
A vehicle was accidentally on fire at 11.30pm on Bancroft Drive, Auckley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 12.05am.