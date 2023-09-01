Cannabis plants seized and destroyed as police bust another Doncaster drugs farm

Police raided the property in Toll Bar on Thursday morning (August 31) and discovered the plants growing in an upstairs bedroom.

The raid took place after a police flyover picked up a heat source from a house in the Manor Estate with a 36-year-old man interviewed and cautioned at the scene by officers who swiftly removed the plants from the house ready for destruction.

The warrant resulted in another success for Operation Fortify - a dedicated approach by South Yorkshire Police to tackle organised crime and take drugs off our streets.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, who leads the Fortify team in Doncaster, said: “When we executed the warrant, we immediately located a man in the garden of the property and continued upstairs to the bedroom where officers found a significant cannabis cultivation.

“The man was interviewed and cautioned at the address and we were able to extract the plants from the property so they can be destroyed.

“We know and see first-hand the impact cannabis farms have on local residents and businesses. As well as often being linked to organised crime, they are often linked to the exploitation of vulnerable people, and it is important we take proactive action to tackle drug production and cut out its supply.

“On this occasion, we acted on intelligence from a flyover, which recognised a heat source from the property, in order to execute the warrant. However, this is just one example of the type of action we take daily as part of our mission to dismantle organised criminality in our city.

“We continue to urge the public to report their concerns and information about drugs supply in the community to us. Your information and knowledge is invaluable.”

If you are concerned about the production or supply of drugs in your area, you can reach out to officers by contacting them on 101.