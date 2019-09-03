Can you help lovestruck woman track down Sheffield businessman she met on plane?

A woman has launched an appeal to track down a Sheffield businessman she met on a plane saying: “I’d love to connect with him again.”

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 15:15

The woman, whose name is Demi, but who has declined to reveal her surname at this stage, sat next to the man on a Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen in Denmark to Manchester last Friday – and now she is appealing for help in tracking him down.

She said: “I was sitting next to a lovely older gentleman.

The pair met on a Scandinavian Airlines SAS flight from Copenhagen to Manchester.

“I know he’s from Sheffield as we spoke a little. He is roughly 50 years old with white, grey hair, lovely eyes and was wearing a bright white shirt with black trousers.

“He had been to a business meeting in the Netherlands and he was sitting next to the window. I was next to him in the middle seat.

“We only spoke briefly but his eyes just got me – he seems so lovely.

“I didn’t see a ring on his finger, so hoping he isn’t married or in a long term relationship of any kind.

“Either way, I would love to just connect with him again.”

Demi describes herself as 32, tanned, with long dark hair, blue eyes and with a Scouse accent.

She added: “I was on flight number SK541.

“We chatted about how he had just been to the Netherlands and how I’d love to go to Amsterdam as its sounds interesting – something we both laughed about.

“He told me he couldn’t wait to get back home to Sheffield to open a beer.

“ Oh and I was so nervous about landing he told me he was the opposite - he didn’t like take off, although he travels a lot for work.”

Anyone who can help, can contact darren.burke@jpimedia.co.uk and we will forward on any responses to Demi.