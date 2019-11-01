Call for thousands to join 'huge' pro-Brexit demonstration in Doncaster

A ‘huge mass demonstration’ is being planned in Doncaster town centre tomorrow morning – to coincide with plans to light beacons across the country with the aim of to ‘disrupting government through a series of acts of civil disobedience.’

A group of former Vote Leave coordinators and protest group leaders have organised demos in London, Boston, Doncaster and Sunderland at 10am tomorrow.

Beacons are set to be lit across the country.

Doncaster’s event will be held outside the Civic Offices in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

A spokesman said: “The event is being held as Brexit was not delivered on October 31 and will incorporate civil disobedience – a highly effective form of demonstration so far not used in former pro-Brexit marches.”

Meanwhile, beacons are also set to be lit against the country to show people’s anger at Britain’s failure to leave the EU on time.

An event dubbed Ignite: The Civil Rebellion will begin in the early hours of the morning of Saturday with hundreds of beacons lit simultaneously along the coast of England and inland.

There are over 4,200 beacons still standing that were lit across the UK during the celebration of The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee – with a number in the Doncaster area.

In Doncaster there are beacons at the Keepmoat Stadium, Conisbrough Castle, Hatfield Woodhouse Methodist Chapel, Askern Lake, Peel Hill Motte at Thorne, St John’s Church in Wadworth, Fenwick village and Squirrel Wood Scout Camp – but it is not clear how many of these will be lit.

Protesters will be asked to ‘illuminate the sky and send a signal across England for the people to rise-up in the face of Brexit betrayal and the erosion of democracy.”

In a further act of protest against the failure to deliver Brexit, people are being asked to cancel their TV licence at 1pm tomorrow in a protest at the BBC's perceived ‘ant-Brexit’ bias.