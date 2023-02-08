Busy Doncaster road closed for two nights in city centre
Doncaster Council announced via its Twitter account @MyDoncaster that one of Doncaster’s busy roads will be closed for two nights in the city centre.
A spokesman explained: “Please note that a section of Young Street, to the side and rear of Princegate House, will have a full night time closure in place for two nights – the 9th and 10th February, 7pm-5am.
"This is to resurface a section of Young Street and minimise as much disruption as possible.”
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.