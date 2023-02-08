News you can trust since 1925
Busy Doncaster road closed for two nights in city centre

Doncaster Council announced via its Twitter account @MyDoncaster that one of Doncaster’s busy roads will be closed for two nights in the city centre.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 2:54pm

A spokesman explained: “Please note that a section of Young Street, to the side and rear of Princegate House, will have a full night time closure in place for two nights – the 9th and 10th February, 7pm-5am.

"This is to resurface a section of Young Street and minimise as much disruption as possible.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The road closure takes place over two nights
Avoid the area if you can
