Transformation at filling station and convenience store keeps Doncaster on the move

The Doncaster Road filling station and convenience store in Conisbrough has recently unveiled an impressive new look, following its move to the Essar brand.

Essar owns and operates the Stanlow refinery in the North West of England, and supplies 16% of the UK’s road transport fuels.

The company is rapidly expanding their network of branded filling stations, and is pleased to welcome the Conisbrough station as one of the latest sites to display the Essar colours.

Essar’s Territory Manager Aaron Moore said: “We are delighted that the station in Conisbrough has joined our award-winning Essar brand, and are very pleased with the way the new bright and modern image looks.”

Site manager Ruth Burgin said: “The look and feel of the site has transformed since we have moved to Essar, especially at night, it looks fantastic. Customers are always commenting on how different the site now looks.”

Essar entered the UK retail market with the opening of its first branded forecourt in November 2015 at Coalville in Leicestershire, and now has a network of 67 sites.

The company plans to open its first company owned flagship site opposite the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port in 2019.