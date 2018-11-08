Morrisons launch 'The Builders Big Breakfast Butty' - and here's what's crammed in it

Morrisons has launched its biggest breakfast sandwich yet – The Builders Big Breakfast Butty – which weighs in at a hefty three quarters of a kilo and is a full four inches deep.

The mega mouthful crams 10 items into one seven-inch breadcake and it's sure to fulfill even the biggest appetites out there.

The supermarket’s new breakfast behemoth contains the main ingredients of Morrisons cafe’s best loved breakfast Big Daddy Breakfast.

The butty is packed with the cooked breakfast essentials including two rashers of back bacon, two hash browns, two pork sausages, baked beans, mushrooms, fried egg and a grilled tomato.

The most important question of them all when it comes to food for people in Yorkshire... It'll set you back a nice round £5.

Where did the idea come from? The Builders Big Breakfast Butty has been created by Morrisons foodmakers after café regulars reported not always having the time to sit down and enjoy their beloved Big Breakfast in the café so in response, the café team has made the breakfast sandwich to go with a foil wrapping to keep it warm.

Danny Clee, Cafés Manager at Morrisons, said: “Customers were telling us that they didn’t always have the time to have breakfast in the café so we set about creating an on-the-go version. "It’s the biggest butty we’ve ever made and not for the faint-hearted.”

The Builders Big Breakfast Butty also comes in a Scottish and a vegetarian version.

The latter includes three Quorn sausages, two hash browns, baked beans, mushrooms, two fried eggs and two grilled tomatoes.

Butty buffs can either enjoy their Builders Big Breakfast Butty in the store’s café or if they’re short on time, they can grab it to go.

Recently Morrisons hit headlines when they released an eight-chilli rated curry, which claimed to be the hottest available in British supermarkets. . They've also create other eye-catching meals in the past, including the Yorkshire pudding pizza.

For more information visit: groceries.morrisons.com

