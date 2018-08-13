How to get a FREE fish and chips in Doncaster

Free fish and chips. No catch.

Restaurant wholesaler JJ Foodservice is inviting locals to enjoy a free award-winning fish and chips at its Doncaster branch on September 2 from 10am-3pm.

The national wholesaler – which has ten additional branches across the UK – has partnered with the UK’s no.1 fish and chip shop (2017) Kingfisher Fish and Chips to serve up free portions of Award-winning fish and chips on the day.

.Visitors will have the opportunity to get deep cut deals on big brands and sample other freebies on the day including fish and chips, grilled Welsh lamb, Lavazza coffee and Innocent smoothies.

Group General Manager for JJ Foodservice, Terry Larkin said, “We hope to create a fun and inspiring day to bring local food businesses together with big brands and Award-winning food. We will also have a number of one-day only discounts for account holders.”

Customers can register and open a free account at www.jjfoodservice.com/opendays

The address for the event is Unit 4, Derbyshire Ct, Armthorpe, Doncaster DN3 3FD