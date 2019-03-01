Doncaster Council and other public sector organisations are joining forces to support people into a more successful and thriving career.

An event which is open to unemployed people who are looking for new job opportunities, graduates and those who may be in a career rut and are looking for a new challenge, takes place on Tuesday, March 12, at Doncaster Racecourse.

Tickets to attend are available now.



Those attending will get a first-hand look at the Public Sector Prospectus, a new publication which includes information about the different organisations around Doncaster and the huge benefits and rewards in choosing a career in this field.



Mayor Ros Jones, who will be at the event, said: “Choosing a career in the public sector and helping to serve our communities is hugely worthwhile. There are thousands of jobs available to individuals who have the drive and passion to make a real difference to our residents.



“Whether you have some idea of what career you are interested in, or you simply don’t know where to start, then join us at this event to find out about the vast array of opportunities open to you and become part of Team Doncaster.”



Representatives from the council, the NHS, South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and HM Prisons, among others, will be on hand at the event to provide practical advice and a real insight into working in their organisations.



James Cullen, Senior HR Officer at Humberside and South Yorkshire Police, said “Decisions about your future career are always challenging. There are so many different jobs and organisations out there, making an informed choice to best fit you can be difficult. The Doncaster Prospectus provides a comprehensive overview of jobs and organisations to help you make good career decisions.”

The event is free to attend and tickets are available now by booking through Event Brite.

Attendees can either choose to join the morning or afternoon session.