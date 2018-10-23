Business becomes first firm in Doncaster to pledge big donation to proposed miners’ memorial

A Doncaster firm has become the first business in the borough to pledge a major donation towards the creation of a memorial to the borough’s miners.

Empire Property Concepts, based on Cleveland Street, has pledged £1,000 towards the scheme.

It is one of the biggest donations to the project so far. The business re-develops landmark buildings as residential projects.

The firm’s boss comes from a family with mining heritage and said he was keen to back the project.

Paul Rothwell, managing director, said his uncle on his father’s side of the family was a miner, as were his mother’s brothers.

He said the firm heard about the project and decided to make a donation.

Mr Rothwell, said: “We are keen to engender a culture of positive support towards Doncaster and like to do our bit to enhance the town.

“When we heard about the appeal we were more than happy to make a contribution. Well done to the Doncaster Free Press for backing the campaign and doing their bit to raise awareness of the appeal.”

The Free Press is supporting a campaign to raise the £135,000 cost of the monument, through a crowdfunding appeal. So far it has raised £35,597.

The planned memorial will include a bronze figure of a miner, as well as sculptures of the faces of genuine former Doncaster miners. It has been created by the famous artist Laurence Edwards.

A 10ft mock-up of the proposed memorial design has been on display in the Frenchgate Shopping Mall on the ground floor.

Readers can contribute to the appeal in four ways. They can:

* Pledge online at www.doncastersminingstatue.org.uk.

* Send a cheque to Doncaster Council addressed to Doncaster Museum, Chequer Rd, Doncaster DN1 2AE.

* Cash donations will be accepted at Central Library, Doncaster Museum or Doncaster Civic Office.

* Make an in-kind contribution to any of the key elements to the project.



