Bus badly damaged as two vehicles collided in Doncaster Interchange

A bus was left badly damaged after two vehicles were involved in a collision at Doncaster Interchange.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 09:11
Doncaster Interchange.

The incident took place at the interchange on Wednesday evening when two empty buses collided.

A spokesman for bus operators First said a vehicle from rival bus firm Waterson had collided with one of its fleet.

He said: “A Waterson bus collided with a stationary First bus.

“There were no passengers on either bus and no injuries reported, although there is substantial damage to the First bus.”