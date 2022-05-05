Bus and car transporter smash causes traffic disruption on busy Doncaster road

This is the aftermath of a collision between a bus and a car transporter on a major Doncaster road this afternoon.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 1:56 pm

Traffic has been disrupted on Balby Road following the collision which shows damage to the front of the X78 double decker and a white BMW on the top deck of the car transporter.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured in the incident, including passengers on the bus.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details.

A bus and car transporter have been involved in a collision on Balby Road. (Photo: Fay Abbey).

It is the second major incident on Balby Road in two days.

Yesterday, there were traffic delays after a yellow Mini burst into flames at the side of the carriageway leading into Doncaster.

Emergency services, including police and fire crews, briefly closed off the road to deal with the incident.

Video from the scene showed flames leaping through the windscreen of the vehicle, parked at the side of Balby Road.

