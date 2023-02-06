News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bus and car damaged in collision at major Doncaster road junction

A bus and car both suffered damage following a collision on a major Doncaster route.

By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 8:59am

The vehicles collided near to The Dome on Bawtry Road on Friday night, an eyewitness said.

Photos from the scene show damage to the front of the single decker First Red bus while a black car suffered damage to the driver’s side door in the collision, which set off the vehicle’s interior airbags.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and First bus for more details.

Both vehicles were damaged in the crash on Friday night.
DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police