Bus and car damaged in collision at major Doncaster road junction
A bus and car both suffered damage following a collision on a major Doncaster route.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 8:59am
The vehicles collided near to The Dome on Bawtry Road on Friday night, an eyewitness said.
Photos from the scene show damage to the front of the single decker First Red bus while a black car suffered damage to the driver’s side door in the collision, which set off the vehicle’s interior airbags.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and First bus for more details.