Bruce Woodcock Boxing Gloves To Go Under The Hammer

Boxing great Bruce Woodcock's ring worn framed boxing gloves, could be coming back home to Doncaster on Tuesday 20 February. The Balby-born boxer was a European Heavyweight Champion from 1946-1949.

This framed pair have been in a private collection for many years, however the collector feels the time is right to let them go. Griffin's Auctioneers based in Wawrick, Warwickshire have the gloves, Lot 234A, in their Antiques and Collectables auction on Tuesday 20th February, starting at 10am.

Ben Griffin who is a director of the company said: "We are delighted to have this piece of British boxing history in our auction, it's been great to learn about Bruce Woodcock's achievements, during the research of the gloves".

Griffin's have an auction estimate of £300 - £400 on the framed gloves, which also includes a ticket stub from the World Heavyweight Championship bout between Bruce Woodcock vs Lee Savold. The description for the gloves reads:

"Bruce Woodcock (British, 1920-1997), framed pair of leather boxing gloves worn by Bruce Woodcock in a large mounted display. Together with Bruce Woodcock versus Lee Savold ticket, also facsimile signature, programme & photograph. Woodcock was an English light heavyweight and heavyweight boxer from Doncaster. He held the British and Empire heavyweight titles from 1945 to 1950, and was the European heavyweight champion 1946–1949 and he fought unsuccessfully for a World title in 1950. Frame measures 101.5cm x 90cm, depth 9cm. Buyer to collect or arrange own transportation".

This is your chance to own a piece of Doncaster history.