Broken down vehicle causes traffic chaos at major Doncaster road junction

Drivers in Doncaster are facing traffic chaos this afternoon after a vehicle broke down at a major city road junction.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 16:39 BST

Police have been diverting drivers away on Barnsley Road (A635) at the junction with York Road (A638) at Scawsby near to The Sun Inn.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The roads are at a standstill due to a broken down vehicle. This is expected to continue for at least two hours.”

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

