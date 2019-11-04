Nigel Farage’s party are set to open the office in Bennetthorpe at 1pm tomorrow – Bonfire Night – with the legendary Gunpowder Plot figure performing the opening ceremony.

The party’s three Doncaster parliamentary candidates will be in attendance at the HQ which is based at Shelton House, 4 Bennetthorpe.

A spokesman for the Brexit Party said: “In 2016, the people of Doncaster voted overwhelmingly for Britain to leave the European Union and the three prospective parliamentary candidates will be campaigning to reconnect people with parliament, by ensuring the result of the referendum is honoured.

The three parliamentary candidates are Surgit Duhre (Doncaster Central), Andrew Stewart (Doncaster North) and Paul Whitehurst (Don Valley).

Mr Duhre, a local businessman, market trader and teacher, said: “I see the extraordinary opportunities presented by a clean Brexit for our country to achieve its full potential in new and imaginative ways.”

A former member of the Labour Party and Momentum, he joined the Brexit Party after feeling Labour had lost its direction and felt the views of voters of during the 2016 referendum should be honoured.

Mr Stewart said: “Labour isn’t listening and the views of the people of Doncaster need to be represented. Doncaster needs to be outward looking, support local businesses, develop new markets, and generate well paid skilled jobs for people of all ages, something we currently lack.”

A qualified electrician, teacher and youth worker, Andrew is passionate about environmental issues and creating opportunities for young people to build successful futures for themselves in Doncaster.

Mr Whitehurst, who has never previously been involved with politics, said: “To be successful in business, not only do you have to deliver what the customer wants and needs, but you must also strive to exceed their expectations. I firmly believe that very same philosophy must be incorporated into politics, where the electorate should come first, last and always.”