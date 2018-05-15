Boy, 11, saves his mum's life after she collapses at their Doncaster home

He's only 11 - but Doncaster youngster Toby Roe is a lifesaving hero.

The youngster, a pupil at All Saints Church of England School, Harworth, sprang into action to call for help when mum Jane collapsed with a life threatening condition at their home at home in Rutland Crescent, Harworth, in July last year.

Ambulance crew members Phil Tunnicliffe and Claire Penney, with Toby Rose, right, and Jane Roe, front, at Harworth Alll Saints Church of England Primary School.

First Toby called 999 and passed the phone to him mum.

While she was on the phone to our 999 call handler, Jane began losing consciousness, and when an ambulance crew arrived minutes later, she had collapsed, suffering from Sepsis.

With Toby’s help, ambulance crew Phil Tunnicliffe and Claire Penney were able to reach Jane, get her into the ambulance and take her to Bassetlaw Hospital for life-saving treatment.

Emergency Care Assistant Phil said Toby had definitely saved his mum's life.

He said Toby met the crew at the front door, which he had already unlocked, and showed them to where his mum had collapsed.

He said: “Toby was fantastic from the moment we arrived. He was so brave, lots of other children his age would have panicked in his situation.

“He wanted to help and even offered to carry our defibrillator to the ambulance.

“Both Claire and I were so impressed and had tears in our eyes afterwards, so we wanted to make sure Toby was recognised for his courageous actions and brave attitude.”

Sepsis is a rare but serious complication of an infection. Without quick treatment, sepsis can lead to multiple organ failure and death.

Mum Jane said: "When I was taken ill, I rang for the ambulance, and during that conversation I collapsed, so Toby waited for the ambulance crew, flagged them down to show where we were and let them into the house. showed them where I was and then and then helped the ambulance crew to finally get me in the ambulance .

"I was very ill - I had sepsis and a diabetic coma as well."

She said if Toby had not helped in the way he had she probably would not be here today.

She says he also gathered up her phone so that someone could be found to look after him while his mum was ill.

"I could not be prouder," she said.

"I can't remember much, but I remember I grabbed my mum's phone and I dialled 999 for an ambulance and passed the phone over to my mum. She struggled to speak so I helped her with that."

He said he was scared at the time

Following Toby’s brave actions during the emergency, Phil and Claire nominated him for a Laverick Bravery award which recognises young persons of courage. George will now be presented with the award on Tuesday, 14 May at Harworth Church of England Academy in Harworth, Doncaster.

The Laverick Award, which recognises children and young adults who have gone above and beyond to help another, is in memory of Nick Laverick – a paramedic team leader who died of cancer on his 37th birthday in September 2013. Nick’s friends and colleagues decided to continue his legacy through this award.