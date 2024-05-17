Both lanes closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a serious police emergency incident
Both lanes are currently closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a serious police emergency incident.
The incident is centred around the M18 northbound entry slip at junction two.
National Highways report that the area is expected to clear between 5pm-5.15pm when normal traffic conditions should resume. Motorists are advised to completely avoid that section of the M18.
We have contacted the police for more information and will bring you more when we can.
