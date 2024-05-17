Both lanes closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a serious police emergency incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both lanes are currently closed on the M18 at Doncaster due to a serious police emergency incident.

The incident is centred around the M18 northbound entry slip at junction two.

National Highways report that the area is expected to clear between 5pm-5.15pm when normal traffic conditions should resume. Motorists are advised to completely avoid that section of the M18.

