Police are probing allegations of physical abuse and violence, neglect, emotional abuse, sexual harm, unmet medical needs and misused and maladministered medication at three independently managed residential homes - Fullerton House and Wheatley House in Denaby, and Wilsic Hall in Wadworth.

All three are owned by the Hesley Group and provided specialist residential care to children, young people and adults with severe physical and mental health disabilities from all over the country.

Hesley has since closed all three of the facilities and said that a number of staff had been dismissed.

Wilsic Hall School, one of the three care facilities at the centre of the child abuse allegations.

South Yorkshire Police is sifting through evidence and has urged families of children at the home to come forward so their ‘voices can be heard’ as officers investigate allegations of abuse between 2018 and 2021.

The police probe – dubbed Operation Lemur Alpha – was first launched in March 2021 after the allegations came to light - and police are now appealing for parents, families and potential victims to come forward with information.

As a result of the investigation, a national panel was set up and which has urged urgent action on all local authorities to ensure that children with complex needs and disabilities living in similar children’s homes are safe and well.

A Hesley Group spokesman said: “We recognise that the panel has identified serious failings in the running of Fullerton House, Wheatley House and Wilsic Hall ahead of their closure which led to people receiving unacceptable levels of care, and we are deeply sorry for the hurt caused to young people and their families over this period.

“We took swift action at the time to address concerns raised including dismissing several staff, and we made the decision to de-register all homes.

"To ensure the voices of the people who live in our services are heard, as well as their safety and wellbeing, we have since undergone a major restructure and made significant changes across our senior management team.