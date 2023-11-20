Boss of Doncaster restaurant hit by rat closure blasts neighbours over shutdown

The boss of a Doncaster restaurant forced to close as health inspectors probed a rat infestation has lashed out at neighbouring premises, blaming them for the shutdown.

Indian restaurant Mehfil and its next door neighbour Otto Wine Bar and Kitchen in Sprotbrough were both forced to close down earlier this month while City of Doncaster Council health chiefs investigated a “large and active rat infestation.”

While Mehfil has since re-opened, Otto remains closed and Mohammed Rahman has angrily hit out, saying: “There has never been and never will be any rat activity in Mehfil - we have always maintained a high standard.

"Mehfil was only under investigation to confirm that we do not have any rat issue and we are open for business because Doncaster Council have finished their investigation."

Indian restaurant Mehfil has re-opened but neighbouring venue Otto remains closed.

Added Mr Rahman: “I am the one who contacted pest control in the first place and informed them that I had some concerns about the surrounding business area having a rat issue.

"They came out to investigate and confirmed there was an issue with the surrounding area and found many issues and in the process Mehfil also had to be investigated to make sure we had no rat issue.

"In the ten days we were closed, Doncaster Council carried out several checks to confirm we have no rat activity in any part of the Mehfil restaurant and after thoroughly investigating, they found no rat activity, which I and Doncaster pest control already knew.

"They then advised us of several changes we should make as preventative measures, which we then carried out. If we had any pest issue, Doncaster Council would not have let us open but we are open because we have no rat issue.”

Enforcement notices placed in the window of Otto on Main Street confirmed the presence of rats and stated: “The food business operator has failed to comply with food hygiene regulations.

"An imminent and active risk to health has been demonstrated, namely large and active rat infestation evident within every area of the business, including bar, kitchen, seating and storage areas.”