Boots has launched its massive baby event and there's buy one get one free on nappies

It can be hard being a parent - especially finding the money to keep your newborn happy and healthy.

So any chance of saving a bit of money wherever possible will surely be music to parents' ears.

And this is exactly what's happening at Boots right now.

The Boots Baby Event is happening right now with discounts on toys,clothes, skincare, nappies and food.

Parents can pick up a buy one get one free on selected Pampers with the cheapest option free.

Pampers wipes have been reduced as well with the 18-pack bundle now at £10 from £18.

Parents can save 25 per cent on selected Childs Farm baby products and 25 per cent on selected MAM bottles.

There is a half price sale on selected Johnson's Baby products and two for £4 on selected Aptamil cereals.

Feeding bottles from Tommee Tippee have also been reduced by half and there's ten for £5 on selected Cow and Gate jars.

Full delivery information can be found on the site.