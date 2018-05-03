Boost for business as Tour de Yorkshire hits the streets of Doncaster

Businesses felt the benefits as the Tour de Yorkshire arrived in Doncaster.

Andy Fergie, who runs Bennetthorpe News, near the finish line said business had been booming as fans came in to buy ice creams and cold drinks.

Andy Fergie, outside his Bennetthorpe News shop near the Doncaster finish of the Tour de Yorkshire

"I had to get extra stock in," he added.

Andy had managed to get out of the shop to see the end of the race, and had been excited about big name Mark Cavendish taking part in the race

Next door, at the Flowers by Lord Hurst tea room, owner Andrew Hurst, a former cyclist himself, had spent the two days before the race putting up decorations. Bikes were in place above the door, and bunting and banners added colour to his frontage.

Josh Wilsdon, manager at the Salutation, which was decorated for the Tour de Yorkshire

His wife Susan, aged 64, who run the business with him, said: "It was fantastic. We've been so busy. We sold out of scones. It was like a Saturday's level of trade on a Thursday. It's been a really positive thing that has joined people together. We need events like this."

Pub manager Josh Wilsdon, aged 24, who runs the Salutation, a few hundreds yards from the finishing line, had also put up bunting, and was selling waffles outside.

"Customers have been excited about the race, and we've been talking about it for weeks," he said.

"We had visits from some of the riders this year," he added. "They needed to use our loos."

Among his customers were Christopher James, aged 30, of Cantley, and Ellis Sutton, aged 28, of Town Moor.

They said their boss had given them an early finish from work to watch the race.

Christopher said: "We got here in time for the ladies race. I'm really looking forward to the men's race. I think its really exciting that it's here."

The level of support shown along the route by the local fans did not go unnoticed.

Victoria Hood, team manager of the Yorkshire-based Jadan-Weldtite Vive le Velo team relaxed with her riders after the end of the women's race. She had enjoyed the day, with one of her team taking the Queen of the Mountains award.

She said: "It's been a brilliant day, and I'm delighted about that because we're a Yorkshire based team and all our sponsors are from Yorkshire. Doncaster was a great place to cycle - there was even some freshly laid asphalt where they had built a new bypass.

Her youngest rider, and the youngest in the race at the age of 17, Georgina Bullard was also delighted by the experience of hitting the streets of Doncaster.

She said: "It was a a bid windy and there were a lot of cross winds, but it was a great experience and it was great fun.

"All the spectators as we rode through Doncaster were amazing, and there seemed to be really buzzing. There were a lot of people out, and it was great to see lots of primary schools out watching the race together. The support was brilliant - what more can you ask?"