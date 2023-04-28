Body found near to Doncaster beauty spot, say police, as area is sealed off
Police say a body has been found in Doncaster after the area was sealed off by officers.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th Apr 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:20 BST
Police and paramedics were called to Colliery Road, Denaby Main yesterday morning, with eyewitnesses reporting heavy police activity in the area throughout the day, with an area near the River Don sealed off.
The body was found in an area near to the Kingswood outdoor activity centre – formerly the Earth Centre site – and Conisbrough railway station.
Police say the death is being treated as non-suspicious.