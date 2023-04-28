News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
1 hour ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
1 hour ago DWP £310 cost of living payments stopped in abrupt announcement
15 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
17 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
18 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79

Body found near to Doncaster beauty spot, say police, as area is sealed off

Police say a body has been found in Doncaster after the area was sealed off by officers.

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Apr 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 09:20 BST

Police and paramedics were called to Colliery Road, Denaby Main yesterday morning, with eyewitnesses reporting heavy police activity in the area throughout the day, with an area near the River Don sealed off.

The body was found in an area near to the Kingswood outdoor activity centre – formerly the Earth Centre site – and Conisbrough railway station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say the death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Police sealed off an area near to the River Don.Police sealed off an area near to the River Don.
Police sealed off an area near to the River Don.
Related topics:DoncasterPolice