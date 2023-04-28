Body found near to Doncaster beauty spot, say police, as area is sealed off

Police and paramedics were called to Colliery Road, Denaby Main yesterday morning, with eyewitnesses reporting heavy police activity in the area throughout the day, with an area near the River Don sealed off.

The body was found in an area near to the Kingswood outdoor activity centre – formerly the Earth Centre site – and Conisbrough railway station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say the death is being treated as non-suspicious.