Body found in search for missing British schoolgirl

A body has reportedly been found in the search for a missing British schoolgirl who vanished on a family holiday in Malaysia.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 13 August, 2019, 09:50

Nora Quoirin, aged 15, from London, vanished from her bedroom at the jungle eco-resort of Dusun, close near Seremban, about an hour south of Kuala Lumpur, on August 4.

It has been reported this morning that police officers searching for the teenager, who has learning difficulties, have found a body.

Nora Quoirin

Around 160 people have been involved in the search for Nora in the dense jungle where she disappeared.

Nora’s parents – an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for about 20 years – issued a £10,000 reward for information about the disappearance earlier this week.

But the Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity supporting the family, said today that her parents are aware of reports that a body has been found, adding that they are urgently seeking clarification.

More to follow.