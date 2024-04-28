Body found in hunt for Doncaster area teenager who went missing five weeks ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Specialist teams have been carrying out extensive land and water searches after Jacob Crompton was reported missing on Sunday 24 March.

The 19-year-old had been on a night out in Retford town centre but failed to return home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly, a body was found in the River Idle, north of Retford, on Saturday morning (27 April).

A body has been found in the hunt for misisng teenager Jacob Crompton.

Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, Jacob’s family has been informed of the development.

Detective Chief Inspector Gemma Scott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Jacob’s family have been informed of this very sad development and our thoughts are with them at what I know will be an extremely difficult time.

“I would like to thank all those members of the public for sharing our appeal, and for the support and assistance they have given to our officers on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Jacob’s disappearance.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Earlier this week, a vigil was held for Jacob who had been the subject of extensive searche in the Bawtry and Misterton areas as well as other parts of North Nottinghamshire.

His mum Nicola Crompton said the disappearance was "completely out of character for him not to return home after a night out".

A post on the Find Jacob Facebook page said: “Please continue to keep Jacob’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with this devastating loss.

"Rest in peace Jacob, you are home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottinghamshire Police previously said that it was thought Jacob had walked towards King's Park in Retford at around 12.22am on March 24, with a member of the public seen on CCTV walking the same route.

Footage around where Jacob was last seen showed a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a person walking towards the park at around 2am, with the vehicle entering an adjacent car park at the front of Sports Direct at 2.03am.