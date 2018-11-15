‘Black market’ cigarettes found in car abandoned during police chase in Doncaster

Cigarettes to be sold on the ‘black market’ were found in a car abandoned during a police chase in Doncaster.

A large number of boxes of cigarettes of various brands were found in boxes in the boot of the abandoned vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police said a police pursuit was mounted when the car failed to stop for officers on Monday.

The car was then dumped after ‘some stupid driving to get away,’ said the force.

An investigation is under way.