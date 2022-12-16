Biscuit Billy helps toy appeal!
The famous Biscuit Billys bar in Doncaster has donated to this years Free Press Christmas Toy Appeal.Manager Sue Davidson said " It is great to be able to help local kids get a better Christmas. It is only a small token but every little helps at such a difficult time for some."Biscuit Billy's management and staff have pledged to do as much as they can for local charities while the cost of living crisis lasts.