Birds stolen and set free in 'mindless and disgusting' attack on Doncaster park aviary

The raiders struck at the cages, which are inside Hexthorpe Flatts Park and which have been a popular tourist attraction for hundreds of visitors for decades, housing feathered friends such as budgies, canaries and cockatiels.

It is the only public aviary in Doncaster.

A spokesman for Friends of Hexthorpe Flatts Park, the volunteer group which helps look after the park condemned the thieves in a Facebook post and has urged members of the public to contact police with information.

They said: “It is mindless and disgusting and has caused a lot of distress to those that love the park and its aviary, the only one in the city.

“Could anyone with any evidence or knowledge of who is responsible please contact the council or police to bring these mindless vandals to task.”