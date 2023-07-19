News you can trust since 1925
Birds stolen and set free in 'mindless and disgusting' attack on Doncaster park aviary

Birds have been stolen and set free in a ‘mindless and disgusting’ attack on Doncaster’s only public aviary.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST

The raiders struck at the cages, which are inside Hexthorpe Flatts Park and which have been a popular tourist attraction for hundreds of visitors for decades, housing feathered friends such as budgies, canaries and cockatiels.

It is the only public aviary in Doncaster.

A spokesman for Friends of Hexthorpe Flatts Park, the volunteer group which helps look after the park condemned the thieves in a Facebook post and has urged members of the public to contact police with information.

Raiders struck at the aviary which is in Hexthorpe Flatts park.Raiders struck at the aviary which is in Hexthorpe Flatts park.
They said: “It is mindless and disgusting and has caused a lot of distress to those that love the park and its aviary, the only one in the city.

“Could anyone with any evidence or knowledge of who is responsible please contact the council or police to bring these mindless vandals to task.”

You can contact police on 101.

