The birds are understood to have been found on North Bridge earlier this week, sparking fears that the animals are the victims of the avian flu outbreak which has swept across the UK and Europe.

Sharing details of the grim discovery on social media, a woman said: “Just driven across the North Bridge to Halfords around 7.30pm and the road - particularly around the pedestrian crossing – was absolutely littered in dead pigeons in the middle of the road, on the path and in the road gutters.

"I got out and checked and they were definitely dead.

A flock of dead pigeons were found in a Doncaster street.

"Have rung the council to let them know but why would this be? There must have been 50+

"Anyone know why so many woukd be dead?”

Around 48 millions birds have been culled across the UK and the EU in the last year as a result of the largest outbreak of avian flu on record.

In the UK, 161 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) were detected in poultry and captive birds, leading to the culling of 3.2m birds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That compared to the previous record of 26 cases in 2020/21.

The UK government said the culled birds were a "small proportion" of total production - about 20m birds a week.

There have also been 1,727 cases of avian flu in the UK's wild bird population, in 406 locations involving 59 bird species.

In previous years, the virus has mostly died out during the summer months but this outbreak has persisted year-round, with it proving more easily spread among bird populations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK's chief veterinary officer, Dr Christine Middlemiss, said the high level of the disease in wild birds was driving the number of cases on commercial farms.

"Unfortunately we expect the number of cases to continue to rise over the coming months as migratory birds return to the UK, bringing with them further risk of disease that can spread into our kept flocks," she warned.

The report also showed there have been 3,573 findings in wild birds, with the virus affecting 37 countries, spreading from Svalbard to south Portugal and eastward to Ukraine. But it warned that figure could be an underestimate.

While there have been no recorded cases of human transmission in the EU, there was one case in south-west England in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Report dead wild birds

Call Defra on 03459 33 55 77 if you find:

one or more dead birds of prey

3 or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl (swans, geese and ducks)

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 or more dead birds of any species

You do not need to report any other found dead wild birds. Bird flu is not a notifiable disease in wild birds.

If you report a dead wild bird, Defra and APHA may arrange to collect it and test it. This is to help explain where bird flu is spreading in Great Britain and in which types of birds.