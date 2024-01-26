Biker suffers life threatening injuries after collision with police car in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rider suffered life threatening injuries in the crash which closed a major Doncaster road earlier this week – and South Yorkshire Police has reported itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident.

Initially, police reported that the motorcyclist had crashed into a stationary lorry on the A638 near to Hampole on the slip road to the A1(M),

But police have now said the rider of the grey Keeway Versilia crashed into a police car which had been called to check out the lorry.

A 56-year-old man is in a critical condition after his bike smashed into a police car in Doncaster.

In an updated statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.55am on Tuesday (23 January) to reports of a lorry blocking the outbound carriageway of the A638 near to Hampole.

2Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, a motorcycle was involved in a collision with a stationary marked police car.

“The 56-year-old man riding the grey Keeway Versilia motorcycle was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.”

There were road closures in place on the A638 and the northbound slip road at junction 38 the A1(M) for most of Tuesday as officers carried out their enquiries.

The spokesman added: “We are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage which may assist officers to come forward.”

If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 111 of 23 January 2024 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.