Biker 'lucky to be alive' after lorry 'hit and run' on Doncaster motorway

Christopher Clayton was on his way to work on Friday morning when his vehicle was in collision with the HGV on the A1(M) near to Doncaster.

His upset mum Michelle Bullivant has appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward, saying the truck continued on its journey following the collision at around 8am.

She said: “He was hit by a lorry that drove off leaving him lying in the road. Thankfully he is going to be OK, I hope.

Christopher Clayton's bike was left wedged beneath a car following the collision with a lorry on the A1(M) near Doncaster.

"But his bike is totally unfixable.

"He is lucky to be alive, thank God.

"He has massive bruising and is in a lot of pain with his back - but he is alive.

"He is very shaken as you can imagine.”

The collision took place on the motorway between Warmsworth Interchange and Redhouse Interchange and involved a lorry with a dark cab and white trailer, said Mrs Bullivant

The 25-year-old’s bike ended up wedged beneath a following car following the collision.

She added: “He was just going to work to support his partner and premature baby and this lorry smashes into the back of him and leaves him lying in the road and carries on driving. Who does that?”

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles involved, can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101.

