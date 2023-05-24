Biker abandons injured passenger after crashing into car during Doncaster police chase

At around 4.43pm yesterday, officers on patrol in the Stainforth area of Doncaster spotted two people riding a moped without helmets.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The moped failed to stop for our officers.

"After a short pursuit lasting under two minutes, the moped was involved in a low-speed collision with a Kia Sportage which was parked on Church Road.

Police swooped on the pair riding the bike around Stainforth.

“The driver fled the scene on the moped.

"The pillion passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"He was discharged a short time later.

“No one else was injured during the incident. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 768 of 23 May.”