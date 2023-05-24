News you can trust since 1925
Biker abandons injured passenger after crashing into car during Doncaster police chase

An illegal biker abandoned his injured teenage passenger after the pair crashed into a car while attempting to flee police in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th May 2023, 10:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 10:59 BST

At around 4.43pm yesterday, officers on patrol in the Stainforth area of Doncaster spotted two people riding a moped without helmets.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The moped failed to stop for our officers.

"After a short pursuit lasting under two minutes, the moped was involved in a low-speed collision with a Kia Sportage which was parked on Church Road.

Police swooped on the pair riding the bike around Stainforth.Police swooped on the pair riding the bike around Stainforth.
“The driver fled the scene on the moped.

"The pillion passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"He was discharged a short time later.

“No one else was injured during the incident. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 768 of 23 May.”

Alternatively, you can contact indepdent charity CrimeStoppers with information anonymously on 0800 555 111.

