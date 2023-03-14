News you can trust since 1925
Bedroom fire believed to have been started by tea lights

Firefighters from Rotherham, Maltby and Dearne stations attended a premise fire at 10.30pm on Netherfield View in Dalton, Rotherham, on Saturday night.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:59 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 09:59 GMT

The accidental fire was in a bedroom and is believed to have started due to tea lights.

The occupant was suffering with smoke inhalation and was left in the care of the ambulance crew.

Firefighters came away at 11.35pm.

Firefighters were called out a number of times in the last couple of days
On the same evening two fire crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations were called out to a HGV on fire at 3.25am on Ontario Drive in New Rossington.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 4.40am.

Last night, Monday March 13, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 7.40pm on Bentley Road in Bentley.

The crew left the scene and returned to the station at 7.55pm.

If you see a fire please call 999 and request South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

