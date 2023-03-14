Bedroom fire believed to have been started by tea lights

The accidental fire was in a bedroom and is believed to have started due to tea lights.

The occupant was suffering with smoke inhalation and was left in the care of the ambulance crew.

Firefighters came away at 11.35pm.

Firefighters were called out a number of times in the last couple of days

On the same evening two fire crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations were called out to a HGV on fire at 3.25am on Ontario Drive in New Rossington.

The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 4.40am.

Last night, Monday March 13, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 7.40pm on Bentley Road in Bentley.

The crew left the scene and returned to the station at 7.55pm.