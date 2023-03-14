Bedroom fire believed to have been started by tea lights
Firefighters from Rotherham, Maltby and Dearne stations attended a premise fire at 10.30pm on Netherfield View in Dalton, Rotherham, on Saturday night.
The accidental fire was in a bedroom and is believed to have started due to tea lights.
The occupant was suffering with smoke inhalation and was left in the care of the ambulance crew.
Firefighters came away at 11.35pm.
On the same evening two fire crews from Doncaster and Edlington stations were called out to a HGV on fire at 3.25am on Ontario Drive in New Rossington.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Crews left the scene at 4.40am.
Last night, Monday March 13, Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 7.40pm on Bentley Road in Bentley.
The crew left the scene and returned to the station at 7.55pm.
If you see a fire please call 999 and request South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.