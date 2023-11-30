BBC Question Time: Topical TV debate show coming from Doncaster tonight

Topical debate show Question Time will be filmed in Doncaster tonight to be broadcast later today.

The popular BBC One discussion show, hosted by Fiona Bruce, will see Conservative minister Esther McVey, journalist Andrew Neil and comedian Zoe Lyons among those on the panel being grilled by a specially invited audience.

It will be screened on iPlayer from 8pm and then on BBC One after the 10pm news.

Also on the line-up are Labour’s Steve Reed, Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Liberal Democrat Layla Moran, the party’s spokesman for Foreign Affairs and International Development

Question Time will come from Doncaster tonight.

Members of the public were invited to apply to be in the audience and to fire questions at those on the panel.

Former GMTV presenter Esther McVey has Doncaster connections – she is the daughter in law of former Doncaster mayor Peter Davies, marrying fellow Tory MP and husband Philip in 2020.

She was recently appointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as Minister of State without Portfolio, reported to have been tasked with "leading the government's anti-woke agenda".

She is also a presenter on GB News with her husband.

Also facing questions is Scottish journalist and TV broadcaster Andrew Neil.

The chairman of The Spectator and presenter of The Andrew Neil Show on Channel 4, he was editor of The Sunday Times from 1983 to 1994, a BBC presenter and was briefly chairman of GB News.

Comedian Zoe Lyons, who has previously starred on Mock The Week, has also been announced.