Barnby Dun Bridge to be shut to drivers in Doncaster during roadworks
A familiar Doncaster landmark bridge will close to drivers next month while roadworks take place.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 2:41 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 2:41 pm
Barnby Dun Lift Bridge, which crosses the canal in the village, will be shut from 8pm on September 6 to 8am on September 7 while the works take place.
The bridge leads to Fordstead Lane, a popular ‘back road’ which takes motorists from Barnby Dun through towards Arksey and Bentley.
Diversions will be in place and emergency access will be maintained at all times during the works.