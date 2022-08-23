Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnby Dun Lift Bridge, which crosses the canal in the village, will be shut from 8pm on September 6 to 8am on September 7 while the works take place.

The bridge leads to Fordstead Lane, a popular ‘back road’ which takes motorists from Barnby Dun through towards Arksey and Bentley.

Diversions will be in place and emergency access will be maintained at all times during the works.