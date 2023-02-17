Clare Sullivan, Barnardo's; Peter Wilkinson, head of sales and marketing The Bannatyne Group, Sarah Marsh, Barnardo's and Jack Tully, national corporate account manager The Bannatyne Group

Members who donated a minimum of £5 through the bespoke Just Giving page during December received a free guest day pass from the health club as a thank you, enabling them to bring a friend for free.

Last year, Barnardo’s provided essential support to more than 357,000 children, young people, parents and carers, through its services and partnerships.

Duncan Bannatyne, chief executive and chairman at the Bannatyne Group, said: “The partnership with Barnardo’s enabled all our clubs to focus their Christmas fundraising and raise money for an amazing charity.

“Times are tough for many people and charities are struggling to cope with increased demand so to be able to contribute to the vital work Barnardo’s does is very pleasing.

“I am sure our clubs and members will continue to support worthwhile causes, nationally and in their own areas, throughout the year.”

Rebecca Mauger, Director of Fundraising & Marketing for Barnardo’s, said: “We support, children, young people and families across the UK, many of whom are living in poverty. The cost-of-living crisis worsens by the day and, for millions of children, last Christmas may have been harder than ever before.

