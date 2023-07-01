South Yorkshire emergency services were called out of save a beloved pet kitten – stuck 80ft up on a crane.

The stranded black kitten has somehow managed to climb up the metal lattice structure to get up to what was the equivalent of the eighth floor of the tower block, that the crane was next to.

The metal lattice was part of a structure that has been put in place on the side of the building to allow a hoist to move up and down the building, one of the highest on the estate.

Worried onlookers called the fire service after seeing the stricken cat, and officers set up a rescue at the high rise building. They drafted in help from Wates Construction, who called their hoist operator back into work to help at the scene.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Amazing work by Doncaster Green Watch firefighters who this afternoon rescued Murka the kitten from a crane – eight storeys up! We were called to the incident in Balby Bridge, Doncaster, shortly after 4pm (Friday).

"Crews used a hoist from Wates Construction to reach the cat before bringing it to safety. The RSPCA also attended – providing food and a crate – before the lucky moggy was re-united with its owner.”

Edlington Fire Station manager Luke Handley said that it would definitely have been more difficult without the recall to work of the Wates Group hoist operator, adding his thanks to the operator.

Pictures later showed Murka safely put inside a cage for transporting him safely back home to his owner after the high rise rescue had been carried out.

