'Avoid speculation,' say police as update issued on Doncaster rape investigation

Members of the public have been urged to avoid speculation and misinformation as officers issued an update into a Doncaster rape investigation which has seen three men arrested.

A woman in her 30s reported being raped at premises in Marshland Road, Moorends in the early hours of last Friday – with three men aged 49, 24 and 34 – arrested and bailed over the incident.

Last night, police were called to the street to quell disturbances after crowds gathered outside a shop at the centre of the investigation.

Now officers have called for calm – and have urged people to avoid speculating about the incident.

Detective Superintendent Eleanor Welsh said: “Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we have detectives working tirelessly to establish the facts of what happened in the early hours of Friday morning.

“Since the incident, there has been speculation and some misinformation shared online. This is an active and sensitive investigation and therefore I encourage the public to avoid speculation about the incident as our enquiries continue.

“Please also remember that victims of sexual offences have lifelong anonymity under the Sexual Offences Act.

"If you identify a victim, or post information that could lead to the identification of a victim, you are breaking the law.

"We are monitoring the information being shared online and will investigate any information being shared which could risk the victim being identified.”

Police were called at 1.30am on Friday and three men were arrested on suspicion of rape and false imprisonment. They have since been bailed while enquiries continue.

The woman was taken to hospital to be checked over, and was then discharged. She has since been receiving support from police and specialist partners.”

Last night, crowds gathered outside the Premier Top Shop store in Marshland Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The store is currently closed and the premises is empty.

“Our priority is to maintain public safety and we are working to disperse the crowd. Please do avoid the area where possible.