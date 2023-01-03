Avian flu 'highly likely' at Doncaster park as more sick birds are found

The Friends of Sandall Park volunteer group, which looks after the Wheatley park, has urged people to stay away from the birds and not to feed them.

A spokesman said: “We still have sick wildfowl at the park and we still haven't had any confirmation that it is avian flu but it is highly likely.

"The sick birds are being reported.

“Please avoid any wildfowl in the park and their droppings.

“Please don't feed the ducks and geese, they currently have natural food sources.

“The council remove any deceased birds.”

In December, dead geese were found at the park for the second time in a matter of months as warnings of bird flu were rolled out across Doncaster.

The birds were found in early December following on from an incident in September when dead wildfowl were found in the park.

In recent weeks, Doncaster Council has been erecting notices warning of avian flu at lakes and ponds across the city.

It comes after birds were found dead in Doncaster earlier this year with experts from DEFRA (the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) called in to investigate.

Doncaster Council has warned members of the public not to handle dead or dying birds and also to stay away from wildfowl droppings in the area.

