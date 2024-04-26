At least four in hospital after serious collision shuts key Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police, paramedics, fire crews and the air ambulance were all called to Doncaster Road in Conisbrough shortly after 10pm last night following reports of a collision involving a number of vehicles.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has given a brief update on the incident which closed a large stretch of the road while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “Three fire crews from Edlington, Maltby and Dearne stations were called out to a road traffic collision involving several vehicles at 10:05pm on Doncaster Road, Conisbrough,

Emergency services were called to Doncaster Road in Conisbrough last night.

"There were around four casualties which went to hospital. Crews left the scene at 11:20pm.”

There are unconfirmed reports that the incident involved three cars and a bus.