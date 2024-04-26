At least four in hospital after serious collision shuts key Doncaster road
Police, paramedics, fire crews and the air ambulance were all called to Doncaster Road in Conisbrough shortly after 10pm last night following reports of a collision involving a number of vehicles.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has given a brief update on the incident which closed a large stretch of the road while emergency crews dealt with the incident.
A spokesman said: “Three fire crews from Edlington, Maltby and Dearne stations were called out to a road traffic collision involving several vehicles at 10:05pm on Doncaster Road, Conisbrough,
"There were around four casualties which went to hospital. Crews left the scene at 11:20pm.”
There are unconfirmed reports that the incident involved three cars and a bus.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details on last night’s incident.
