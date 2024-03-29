Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 9 April, Doncaster Council’s licensing sub-committee will decide whether to approve a new venue licence for Askern Music Festival.

Organisers have applied to move the annual event to Askern Events Field for 2024.

The licence would allow the site to operate as a Music Festival Venue for the duration of the event, permitting the sale of alcohol and performance of music.

Up to 9,999 attendees will be permitted on the site during the festival.

It comes after the event changed venue to Thornhurst Manor last year, garnering criticism from attendees.

Festival-goers complained of traffic issues, lengthy bar queues and issues caused by the weather at the venue.

Announcing the change of venue this year, a spokesperson said: “We’ve been listening to the feedback we’ve had regarding last year’s festival and we want to make this year’s the best one yet.

“This new venue will enable us to guarantee the quality of bars and speed of service, facilities, transportation, and other essential amenities that we strive to deliver. We’re committed to ensuring that every aspect of the festival surpasses your expectations.

“The new space will help us listen to those who have been with us from the beginning, allowing us to make continuous improvements and grow the festival to its full potential in future years.”