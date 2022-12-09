Asda issues 'do not eat' warning and recall over plastic in mince pies

The recall notice applies to four-pack boxes of apple and pecan crumble, crumble top and extra indulgent mince pies with best before dates up to and including December 13, and December 28 for the extra indulgent version.

Yorkshire-based Asda said: “Asda are conducting a precautionary recall on the above lines as some of the products may contain small pieces of plastic. The possible presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have purchased any of the above products, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

Asda has recalled some of its mince pies over fears of plastic contamination.