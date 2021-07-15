Arsonists target a Jeep and van in Doncaster
Firefighters were called out to fires involving vehicles which had been started deliberately.
Last night, Wednesday, a 4×4 Jeep was found alight on Adwick Park Court in Adwick Le Street at 10.50pm.
One crew from Adwick attended and left the scene at 11.39pm, stating the fire had started deliberately.
And firefighters from Maltby were called to Wellingley Lane in Tickhill at 4.50am on Tuesday morning.
Upon arrival they found a van well alight. This was dealt with by 5.31am and is thought to have been started deliberately.