Arsonists target a Jeep and van in Doncaster

Firefighters were called out to fires involving vehicles which had been started deliberately.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 11:24 am

Last night, Wednesday, a 4×4 Jeep was found alight on Adwick Park Court in Adwick Le Street at 10.50pm.

One crew from Adwick attended and left the scene at 11.39pm, stating the fire had started deliberately.

And firefighters from Maltby were called to Wellingley Lane in Tickhill at 4.50am on Tuesday morning.

Two vehicles were targeted this week
Upon arrival they found a van well alight. This was dealt with by 5.31am and is thought to have been started deliberately.

