Arson probe launched after former Doncaster school goes up in flames again

Fire crews spent more than four hours tackling the huge blaze at the former Danum School in Leger Way last night – the latest in a series of fires at the building.

Nearby residents were told to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed as the fire raged, sending huge flames and massive plumes of smoke into the skies above Doncaster.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6:29pm (Wednesday) to the derelict school.

Fire rages at the old Danum School site in Leger Way last night. (Photo/video: Tony Critchley).

“Two portable cabins were on fire. Fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington and Askern attended.

“The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

“Crews left the scene at around 10:35pm.”

In February, six fire engines tackled a blaze, with other serious fires last August and in October 2022.