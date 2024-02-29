Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police and fire crews were called to Hatfield Main Welfare Club in Stainforth where they found two vehicles ablaze next to each other outside the premises.

A spokesman for Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Officers were travelling along East Lane, Stainforth at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday 25 February when they have found a red Volkswagen Golf on fire.

"Parked very close to the red Golf was a black Volkswagen Passat.

The vehicles were set on fire in the car park of Hatfield Main club.

"South Yorkshire Fire Service attended and extinguished the fire, and have now deemed this to be arson.”

Anyone with any information regarding the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 851 25/02/24.