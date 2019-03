The male and female occupants of a Doncaster property have been taken into custody, after police seized several cannabis plants from their home.

The property raided by police is located in the Scawthorpe area of the town.

A spokesman for the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team said on Twitter: “Officers have seized an amount of cannabis plants from a property in Scawthorpe today.

“Male and female occupants are currently in custody.”