Armed police swoop on Doncaster street as emergency services race to scene
Armed police have reportedly swooped on a Doncaster street this afternoon with numerous emergency services at the scene.
Police have flocked to Hartley Street in Mexborough, with eyewitnesses reporting an armed man being arrested at the scene.
Bus operator Stagecoach said services had been diverted and said: “Due to a police incident on Hartley Street in Mexborough, all 221, 218, 218A services towards Rotherham will divert via Greens Way and Rowms Lane.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.
