'Armed' police called to Doncaster McDonald's after reports of man with 'machine gun'

Police were called to a Doncaster McDonald's branch after reports of man on the prowl with a ‘machine gun.’
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Dec 2023, 17:10 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 17:10 GMT
Eyewitnesses reported seeing ‘armed police’ and a number of patrol cars descend on the Thorne Road retail park near to Shaw Lane Industrial Estate last night after reports of a man with a ‘machine gun.’

But it seems not all was what it first appeared to be.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 9pm yesterday (7 December) to Thorne Road in the Wheatley Hills area of Doncaster following reports of a man seen with what was believed to be a firearm.

Eyewitnesses reported armed police at the scene in Doncaster.
“Officers attended the scene and located the man.

"He was searched and the suspected firearm was found to be a toy.”

Anyone wanting to report crime or emergency incidents in Doncaster or across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

