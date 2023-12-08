'Armed' police called to Doncaster McDonald's after reports of man with 'machine gun'
Eyewitnesses reported seeing ‘armed police’ and a number of patrol cars descend on the Thorne Road retail park near to Shaw Lane Industrial Estate last night after reports of a man with a ‘machine gun.’
But it seems not all was what it first appeared to be.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 9pm yesterday (7 December) to Thorne Road in the Wheatley Hills area of Doncaster following reports of a man seen with what was believed to be a firearm.
“Officers attended the scene and located the man.
"He was searched and the suspected firearm was found to be a toy.”
