'Armed' police called to Doncaster McDonald's after reports of man with 'machine gun'

Police were called to a Doncaster McDonald's branch after reports of man on the prowl with a ‘machine gun.’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eyewitnesses reported seeing ‘armed police’ and a number of patrol cars descend on the Thorne Road retail park near to Shaw Lane Industrial Estate last night after reports of a man with a ‘machine gun.’

But it seems not all was what it first appeared to be.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 9pm yesterday (7 December) to Thorne Road in the Wheatley Hills area of Doncaster following reports of a man seen with what was believed to be a firearm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyewitnesses reported armed police at the scene in Doncaster.

“Officers attended the scene and located the man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was searched and the suspected firearm was found to be a toy.”